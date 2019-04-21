Bye, victimhood
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — It was the shot heard round the world. Democrats had convened a congressional hearing which was loaded with spokespersons from the usual grievance groups, titled “Hate Crimes and White Nationalism.”
But a young black woman named Candace Owens rocked the hearing last week. Almost single-handedly turning the hearing on its head, Owens took direct aim at the time-honored patronization of minority voters by Democrats over the years.
“The biggest scandal in American politics is that Democrats have been conning minorities into the belief that we are perpetual victims, all but ensuring our failure. … Racial division and class warfare are central to the Democrat party platform. They need blacks to hate whites, the rich to hate the poor. Soon enough it will be the tall hating the short.”
A few ad hominem attacks came at her from one particular committee member who sought to align her as sympathetic to Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist Party philosophy. By the time she got done with him, he looked ready for a change of underwear.
Candace Owens is an example that when it comes to one’s quest for success in life, it’s about preparation, not reparation. Democrats, Candace Owens called you out. Bye-bye, victimhood.
Definitions
ANNE SLOTH CEDAR FALLS — Opinion through definitions:
Equality Act: “would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit, and jury selection.” (en.wikipedia.org)
Christian: “Christian concern for others (treating people in a kind or generous way), Christian ethics, responsibilities, a Christian affirmation.” (merriam-webster.com)
Homosexual or Gay Agenda: “A term introduced by sectors of the Christian Religious Right as a disparaging way to describe the advocacy of cultural acceptance and normalization of non-heterosexual orientations and relationships and recruiting homosexuals”. (en.wikipedia.org)
Nine protected characteristics of Equality Act: Age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion, or sexual orientation.” (hrc.org)
Fearmongering: “The spreading of frightening and exaggerating rumors of an impending danger or the habit or tactic of purposely and needlessly arousing public fear about an issue. (en.wikipedia.org)
Self-determination: “The process by which a person controls their own life.” (google.com)
Something to think about.
Social services
HELEN DUNCAN
CEDAR FALLS — I’m frustrated by the actions of our state Legislature in dealing with human needs. Tax money is given to private and home schoolers without oversight. Most home school parents are conscientious, but a few are abusers. How many must die?
The Republican-controlled Legislature prides itself on being pro-life. Baloney! If one is catastrophically injured, suffers severe birth defects or disease the message is “hurry up and die.” Glenwood deaths have doubled to 14 since June under new management. Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhaven says it is OK despite concerns by a former administrator, two doctors and several direct care employees. Why? DHS has been repeatedly starved for funds. Social workers, hired to check on at-risk children, are too few with work loads too heavy; turnover costs money and fragments care.
Places like Bremwood, Beloit, Quakerdale and Hillcrest have been left with unpaid bills for care. For example, last fall insurance companies owed more than $800,000 with $100,000-$200,000 bled monthly to LSI for services rendered. Quakerdale has excellent facilities, but has had to reduce services.
You legislators are destroying these youths’ chances for a better future and endangering the public. Those traumatized, angry people will have access to guns.
Earth Day
MARTIN WITTMAYER
WATERLOO — April 22 marks a half century of celebrating Earth Days, but do we observe it? We can each do our part by reducing our driving, use of electricity, and consumption of animals.
Why focus on meat and dairy? A recent article in Nature argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, air and water pollution, and depletion of soil and freshwater resources. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating.
Animal agriculture results in carbon dioxide emissions due to burning forests to create animal pastures and the operation of machinery to raise and transport animals. More damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and animal waste ponds, respectively. Meat and dairy production dump more animal waste, fertilizers, pesticides and other pollutants into our waterways than all other human activities combined; it’s the driving force behind wildlife extinction.
An environmentally sustainable world demands that meat and dairy products in our diet be replaced by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources.
Let’s celebrate the observance at the supermarket.
Distracted driving
BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA — I routinely see speed being blamed for traffic deaths. “Speed kills” is a popular adage, but the truth is we only use that because speed is easy to quantify and write remote tickets for. If we could do the same thing with all the distracted driving behaviors, the true causes of accidents, we could reduce traffic accidents and death greatly.
The next time you hear that phrase remember the true cause of accidents and death is far more likely to be texting, phoning, swatting a kid in the back seat or just talking to your passenger. They haven’t figured out how to use traffic cameras to make money from those unsafe behaviors. The extra 5 mph wouldn’t matter if one of those folks didn’t pull out in front of you.
Maybe it’s time to push for better enforcement of the real cause of accidents. Of course certain cities wouldn’t be making so much money from remote enforcement.
Bottle bill
DEE VANDEVENTER
CEDAR FALLS — I’m very concerned about a bill in the Iowa Senate that would hurt consumers and the environment — SF 520. Grocery stores want to stop redeeming our bottles and cans, but we’ll still have to pay deposits. And worse, a lot of senators are ready to let them do it! They say redemption centers will pick up the slack if stores stop taking back empties. That’s just not
realistic.
Most working people can’t get to redemption centers regularly. If our elected politicians cave in to stores, redemption centers won’t suddenly start keeping long hours like grocery stores. Redeeming bottles and cans will be massively inconvenient, and most people won’t be able to get their deposits back. At best, they’ll throw cans and bottles into the recycling bin. Or worse, toss them in the trash or on the ground, harming the environment. So we’ll basically end up paying a $1.20 tax on every case of pop or beer we buy and see more litter to boot!
If you think that’s wrong, please call Sens. Bill Dotzler and Eric Giddens and tell them not to let grocery stores off the hook at the expense of Iowa consumers.
Library funds
CAROL BARTELS
WATERLOO — Thanks to Black Hawk County for additional library funding. This is truly great news. I believe the library is one of the most underused facilities in Waterloo. Citizens need to visit the library and find out what is available to them.
Keep up the good work. There are so many free services available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.