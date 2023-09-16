Fascist flashback

Another Republican governor is planning on endorsing former president Trump. If you have ever wondered how the German Fascist party under Hitler ever got power and kept it to the very destructive end, just follow the Republicans in America. This behavior is not new, now or in the past i.e.

“Every civilization carries the seeds of its own destruction, and the same cycle shows in them all. The republic is born, flourishes, decays into plutocracy, and is captured by the shoemaker whom the mercenaries and millionaires make into a king. The people invent their oppressors, and the oppressors serve the function for which they are invented.”

Mark Twain

I know it is harder than judging, but, think before you vote.

Bob Black, Waterloo

The oldest trick

The oldest ploy in the political handbag: Find an enemy (or create one) to pile blame on to scare voters into voting for you. Desperate politicians always need a boogeyman.

“The Chinese Communists are coming to get your farmland!!”

It’s unlawful in Iowa for foreigners to own farmland, and even nationwide China owns a miniscule amount. It’s billionaires like Bill Gates buying up huge swaths of productive farmland.

During the lengthy reign of Iowa Republican governors and ambassadors, there’s been an active push for China to invest here. State Rep. Randy Feenstra and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst both highly encouraged Smithfield Foods becoming a subsidiary of “China, Inc.,” all while big food corporations in Iowa gave huge support to Republicans.

But why would China want to buy Iowa farmland when they can own corporate facilities where final products can be shipped directly to China?

Gov. Reynolds has fought hard against workers’ rights, keeping wages low and working conditions so severe few risk working in corporate food factories other than immigrants. Yet now she’s on the Mexican border shouting that immigrants are another boogeyman and she will keep those scoundrels out, so, by golly, vote for her.

Mary McBee, Tama

Billboard wisdom

How about some more billboard wisdom? “It only takes one generation refusing to serve God for the next generation to know nothing about him.” “Don’t be too impressed by college degrees anymore. Graduates are no longer the most educated. They are just the more indoctrinated.” “I tried to follow the science, but it was simply not there. I then followed the money. That is where I found the science.” “Only the weakest of males want to physically compete with women. Only the weakest of intellects celebrate them.” “The spread of Nazism and communism didn’t start with gas chambers. It started with one party controlling the media, one party controlling the message, one party deciding what is truth, one party censoring speech and silencing opposition, one party dividing citizens into ‘us’ and ‘them’ and calling on their supporters to harass them. It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen.” “’Follow your heart’ has ended more marriages, caused more addictions, mutilated more bodies, destroyed more souls, and ended more lives than Satan imagined. It is one of hell’s most effective slogans. Don’t follow your heart, follow the one who created it.”

Dave Smith, Waterloo

Let there be lux

While attending the University of Northern Iowa, the Latin word lux embossed its seal: light: come with open, unintimidated, critical thinking between faculty and students. If thinking/reasoning/writing was logical, grounded, thinking students were rewarded: merit/quality. If not, students likely failed. Professors, tenured and untenured, straightforwardly told students when they were injecting personal opinion or ideology into class discussions. We all experienced freedom of speaking/thinking. No indoctrination; no grade punishment if students disagreed among themselves or their professors. We were all the better/stronger for it.

Since late 1960s, anti-American values/thinking has been intellectually choking “the good old days” above out of the lives students and professors by replacing them with progressive/post-modern dogmatists who aggressively threaten students’ grades and pro-American professors’ tenure — firing can only occur for professional misconduct or financial emergencies. Recently, in some states, progressivists/post-modernists are being fired because of unprofessional conduct — grade punishment for students not acquiescing to anti-American indoctrination.

Here’s where progressivists/post-modernists are really slick. They’re hijacking “tenure” and “academic freedom” by accusing students, faculty, boards of trustees of doing to them what they’ve been doing to “nonbelievers”; i.e., projection. “We’re being purged!” they bemoan. In reality, their crushing students’ minds, values, self-esteem is unprofessional.

True teachers’ mandate: Let there be lux.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

Trump in Iowa

Did you see the great welcome that former president Donald Trump received at the Iowa/Iowa State football game? Not bad for a guy who has been charged with over 90 felonies. Why would voters continue to support someone that will be carrying this much baggage into the general election? Maybe they like to root for the underdog, and even a billionaire can be considered an underdog compared to the unlimited resources of the Justice Department, FBI, IRS and a lot of other government agencies .

How long could we afford to hire a law firm to help us? Maybe an hour or possibly a couple of days, then we would be at their mercy. President Trump has had to contend with this ever since he was nominated. These government agencies have been trying to convict him of something for over six years and now they have charged him with everything but stealing your kitchen sink, hoping that a jury or judge somewhere will convict him of something. This isn’t the America that most of us have grown up in. President Trump had every right to question the results of the election or anything else. Right or wrong, the Constitution gives each of us the right to say what we think. This is not just Trump’s problem, there are forces in and out of government that are trying to take our rights away. Hang in there Trump, we’re in this together .

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

Trump is disqualified

I’m writing urging a formal review of whether Donald Trump is barred from the ballot in this state by way of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That amendment disqualifies from the ballot any person who “shall have engaged” in an “insurrection.” For such a disqualification, there is no requirement that Trump or any person be first convicted of any crime — as the Congressional Research Service notes.

In addition, last year after a trial in New Mexico, a judge ruled that Jan. 6 was an “insurrection” within the meaning of the 14th Amendment and that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office and disqualified from the ballot for engaging in that attack. Donald Trump’s actions — as detailed in the final report of the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack” — far exceed the actions of Griffin in terms of “engaging” in the Jan 6 insurrection. While that New Mexico ruling is not binding in this state, it is persuasive in its reasoning.

Finally, conservative legal scholars have recently penned articles reaching the conclusion that given Trump’s conduct, the U.S. Constitution does in fact bar Trump from the ballot.

Janmarie Olson, Holland

Birds and climate

Climate change is predicted to bring more frequent and more severe heatwaves that can have severe consequences for people and wildlife, including birds. All will need to find ways to escape the heat. According to information from the National Audubon Society, birds can reduce their temperature somewhat by breathing rapidly and by finding shady places to escape the heat. However, nesting birds may have few options for escaping the heat. They must stay close to their nest.

Although birds will be more at risk, there are things we can do. Lowering carbon emissions will help slow global warming and reduce the risk to birds. More immediately, we can make our backyards a safe and shady haven for birds. We can plant native vegetation that is both a ready food source and shade. We also can provide a water source, such as a bird bath, and we can place bird boxes where they will not be exposed to long hours of direct sunlight. When this cannot be avoided, as with Bluebirds that require open areas, bird boxes should be orientated so the opening is on the north or shady side.

There is much we can do. Let’s get started.

David Voigts, Jesup

Simple question

In the disgusting midst of worthless, multi-million dollar, politically propagandizing campaigns, I respectfully submit this fundamental question to all fellow Americans, especially taxpayers. Why?

Why would anyone with reasonable mental capacity even remotely consider voting for anyone affiliated with the D.C. Congress, past, present or future — given their systemic dysfunction and reprehensible performance over 20+ years?

Granted, plentiful blame is attributable to the hoax executive branch’s executive officers, but the epic failures in federal governing sits squarely in the lap of the DC congresses. Congress literally owns the near $33 trillion of staggering, unsustainable debt ($98,000 per person). For 21 consecutive years inept congresses have spent more than they took in, creating $33 trillion of debt, doubling in 10 years.

Of course, Congress also owns the border debacle, perhaps the most epic failure of governing in U.S. history, forever changing the fabric of our great nation.

Congress — The absolute worst place to seek management expertise. They’ve earned terminations, not entrusted votes.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo