Letters to the Editor print

Free speech
DON MILLER WATERLOO — Without defenders, the First Amendment guarantee of free speech isn’t worth a bucket of warm spit. Proof occurred recently at the Boeing Co. Niel Golightly, the new communications chief, and former U.S. Navy pilot, resigned when Boeing’s CEO failed to defend him over an anonymous employee’s complaint. The complain was about an article Golightly had written in 1987 (yes, 33 years ago), that women should not serve in combat, a view that was government policy (abolished in 2013) and had strong support in society at that time.
Boeing’s CEO, Dave Calhoun, has stated that Golightly’s views do not represent the company’s. “I want to emphasize our company’s unrelenting commitment to diversity and inclusion in all its dimensions, and to ensuring that all of our employees have an equal opportunity to contribute and excel,” he says. He might have added, “ as long as you don’t write something that will upset someone.” He does not indicate how the article from 1987, would negate today’s company policy.
This accomplished CEO fails to understand the value of free speech and the damage he has inflicted by not defending it.
Vote absentee
CHERIE DARGAN President, League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties CEDAR FALLS — If you live in Cedar Falls, please request your absentee ballot for the runoff election Aug. 4 between LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn to fill a vacancy on the Cedar Falls City Council. You must get your absentee ballot request to the Elections Office at the Black Hawk County Courthouse by July 24, so plan accordingly. You can find the absentee ballot request at the Secretary of State’s website (sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf).
Print it out and fill it out, following the instructions on the bottom of the form.
Then, mail your request to: Black Hawk County Elections Office, 316 E. 5th St.,
Remember, your vote is your voice!
Great reporting
LARRY KLEMESRUD
OSAGE — I would like to compliment the staff at the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier who showed the COVID-19 data from the surrounding area. It is the best journalistic reporting I have seen in newspapers. It showed how many infected, how many cured and how many currently infected. Great job, WCF staff.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!