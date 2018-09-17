Kavanaugh lies
ROGER WHITE
CEDAR FALLS — Judge Brett Kavanaugh is disqualified and cannot be confirmed to the Supreme Court. He is disqualified because he repeatedly lied under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee as follows:
- Nomination of William Pryor in 2002 and Kavanaugh lied about it in 2004.
- Nomination of William Haynes in 2002 and Kavanaugh lied about it in 2006.
- Stolen Democratic documents in 2003 and Kavanaugh lied about access to them last week.
In all three cases, emails the White House and the Senate Republicans strived to keep confidential and away from the public clearly documented Kavanaugh’s lies.
Because he lied under oath, and committed perjury, Kavanaugh should be impeached from his current judgeship and certainly not rewarded for repeated lying by bestowing a lifetime Supreme Court appointment. Any senator or political party that refuses to accept this has lost all credibility and forfeited any right to declare herself, himself or itself for law and order.
Go to the polls
ROBERT YOUNG
CEDAR FALLS — About now, as campaign signs go up, a portion of eligible voters are thinking, I’m for sure going to vote this time, because over the last two years something changed; they mean, their lives are affected negatively.
So, when we’re unhappy we don’t vote, and if we’re happy we promise ourselves to vote. How about we vote in every election and eliminate the discomfort from not voting? Maybe the process would ensure good governance and fair elections, most times. What do you think would happen?
Stating the facts
KENT GUILD
WATERLOO — This letter is in response to Sandra Doyle’s letter Sept. 13. Disclaimer: Arguing with a Trump supporter with facts will never change a person’s mind.
With that said, here are the facts about the average monthly number of job gains by years: Trump in 2017: 171,000, Obama in 2016: 187,000, Obama in 2015: 226,000, Obama in 2014: 250,000, Obama in 2013: 192,000, Obama in 2012: 179,000, Obama in 2011: 174,000, Obama in 2010: 88,000.
A true Trump supporter will call this “fake news.” Consider this fact: The source is Fox News Research (8:54 a.m. Jan 5, 2018), the only network that Trump respects. Opinion: Trump has not accomplished more with jobs than Obama did. This opinion is based on fact. The same thing can be done with GDP, funding for repairs and replacing the border wall with Mexico.
All readers: Please do some fact checking before you state opinions.
Organized action
DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO — If you had an army some 30,000 strong, and a court system stacked over the decades with judges who allow you to break the laws, how much damage could you do to a country? We are now finding out what an ex-president said he was going to do. He has stayed involved through community organizing and speaks out on the issues. He has moved many of his administration’s top dogs over to Organizing for Action. OFA is behind the strategic and tactical implementation of the resistance of the Trump administration that we are seeing across America.
Politically active courts are providing the leverage for this revolution. So sorry President Trump has to experience what we are seeing.
