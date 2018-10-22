History lesson
ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO — In their 1848 “Communist Manifesto,” Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels predicted “The proletariat will use its political supremacy to wrest, by degrees, all capital from the bourgeoisie, to centralize all instruments of production in the hands of the State, i.e., of the proletariat organized as the ruling class; and to increase the total of productive forces as rapidly as possible.”
Commenting on this passage in his 1917 work, “State and Revolution,” Vladimir Lenin wrote, “Here we have a formulation of one of the most remarkable and most important ideas of Marxism on the subject of the state, namely, the idea of the ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’ (as Marx and Engels began to call it after the Paris Commune); and also supremely interesting definition of the state which is also one of the ‘forgotten words’ of Marxism; ‘the state, i.e., the proletariat organized as the ruling class.’”
Their successors throughout the world have tried with varying degrees of failure to apply these principles, while recent pronouncements by Democrats and other loons on the left echo them with frightening precision.
Our republic is in peril.
Push polls
JULIE FEE
CEDAR FALLS — Negative campaigning has reached a new low. I received a call asking me if I was willing to take a survey about the election. The beginning questions were unbiased as I expect a poll to be, but then the questions turned into false statements about the candidate I’m supporting.
These types of surveys are called push polls; a form of negative campaigning disguised as a political poll. The poller asks basic questions about who you are supporting and then shares negative and false information about the candidate.
I’m tired of the malicious campaigning; it does not reflect our Iowa values.
Reading help
DEE EUCHNER
WATERLOO — Being a Reading Buddy is easy, fun and rewarding. Some children in our community are struggling to develop reading skills and may not have someone at home who can help them. Reading Buddies help these kids prepare for their future, to be able to communicate and learn through reading and writing.
Could you go to school once every week, for an hour, and listen to two to three children read to you, encourage them as they practice and help them with the difficult words?
School hours are Monday through Friday, typically 7:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. If you are interested, call me at 272-2553 or email euchnerd@waterlooschools.org.
GOP disconnect
MELISSA HESTON
CEDAR FALLS — Mitch McConnell and the GOP claim “entitlements” are busting the budget. Aren’t the tax cuts supposed to stimulate sufficient economic growth to pay for themselves? And doesn’t Social Security have a $2 trillion surplus? And didn’t the GOP cut Medicare and other “entitlement” programs in the most recent budget — things like SNAP (food stamps) and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Programs) while providing substantial corporate welfare?
And haven’t we been at war for 17 years? And isn’t military spending the biggest chunk of discretionary spending? Meanwhile climate change barreling down like a runaway train. The GOP’s disconnect with reality is mind boggling, cynical and utterly self-serving.
