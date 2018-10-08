Restore decency
BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — President Trump and the Republicans have managed to transform the natural Washington, D.C., swamp into a stagnant open sewer. While too many Americans are absorbed in their daily “bread and circuses,” the Trump administration has managed to make the United States of America something that other nations see as hilarious.
For the information of these oh-so-powerful politicians, clergy, teachers and any other powerful men and women who cannot seem to keep their hands to themselves, I recommend that they read the following, 1) “No,means no” by Jayneen Sanders; 2) “How Did I Begin?” by Mick Manning; and 3) “’It’s So Amazing” by Robie H. Harris. These books were written for children to help understand the sexual human.
These just may help restore decency in leadership.
Author’s words
GLORIA SMITH
HUDSON — I have recently been reading works by A.W. Tozer. Regarding America, Mr. Tozer wrote the following: “There has never been a time in history when people were good, but there have been times when the masses were ashamed of being bad. When the moral philosophy of a whole generation becomes such that people can flaunt their evil and their rottenness and wind up being celebrated on the front pages of our newspapers, then God will withhold His hand no longer. We will rot from within.”
Has this prophecy come true?
Country View
WILL RISSE
WATERLOO — As a citizen of Black Hawk County I believe the sale of Country View to be a foolish move. While attempts to stop it have clearly not worked, and with the vote to finalize coming up, I turn my attention to the property tax argument.
We have been told property taxes have been raised to keep Country View afloat. Are the property taxes now going to go down in respect to the sale of Country View? I would venture to say they will not and we get some new excuse as to why they will not go down.
Rightfully, my property taxes should go down since the county is ridding itself of the nursing home. So I ask the supervisors and residents who want the home to not be county run, when do humans begin to be treated like a commodity instead of a human being?
The residents at that facility are there for a reason. Just because they cannot work or have a disability does not make them less human. I hope the county enjoys the extra money.
Election issues
JERRY MACKEN
READLYN — Every two years two disgusting items come up. Number one is political ads all over the airways bashing their opponent. The other, candidate signs in the public right-of -way.
I want to hear how the candidate is going to address the issues. It seems they all make idle promises with no game plan behind it.
My other issue is signage. Iowa code states no signage on public right-of-ways which means nothing from sidewalk to street or fence to road. I see improper placement every day.
Either the candidate feels they are above the law or is not giving proper instructions to their campaign. Either way, are these characteristics what we want representing us in our town, county, Des Moines or D.C.?
