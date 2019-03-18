Follow God
GARY McCORMACK
CEDAR FALLS --- The Bible says God not only loves everyone but he is compassionate and caring. The Bible is equally clear that he is holy, righteous, jealous and a just God. Today we are faced with the "secular world" vs. "God's Kingdom." The secular world wants to tell God how to run his kingdom. God has laid out in his word what constitutes sin and disobedience. Secular man wants to use church policy to tell God what is sin and disobedience.
Preachers today do not want to displease or offend their flock. Rather than preach the full manifestation of the God of the Bible they instead want to appear compassionate and inclusive to all. They ignore the holy, righteous and just side of God. Today, too many churches fear man more than God. Their church policies and preaching reflect that fear. The Bible warns many will say, "Did we not prophesy in your name?" But God will tell them, "I never knew you."
God doesn't force you to accept his word. He only makes it clear it is his way to his kingdom. If you agree, you have everything to gain. If not, you have everything to lose.
Understanding ads
LANCE SATTERLEE
WATERLOO -- To the ladies of the dating sites. I simply don't get it! You place your ad claiming you are glad the kids are all grown and out of the house. You tell a story of how much you want a new loving relationship. You spill your guts about your likes and dislikes and your life as a whole. But then you do a double take and turn around and say that the grandkids are your life.
So which is it? Aren't you glad the kids are gone? Your ad says you are. Don't you want a man to be numéro uno? Your ad says you do. So why are you even on the site telling two different stories. I'm confused. Can someone help me understand?
Defending Danielson
BEVERLY STEVENS
CEDAR FALLS -- Regarding Bill Kammeyer’s letter (March 3) on Jeff Danielson’s resignation from the Iowa Senate and the Cedar Falls Fire Department:
I was appalled at his description of Jeff Danielson. That is not the Jeff Danielson I know. The notion Jeff’s decision to resign was made out of greed is ridiculous. He was a dedicated and respected firefighter and senator who loved his job(s). Greed is not a part of his character.
Kammeyer implies Danielson abandoned his constituents and used the public service officer debate to land his new job. The concerns those firefighters have for their safety and the public’s safety has resulted in the loss of many good firefighters. Unless you worked under that system, you really have no idea what all those concerns are. Danielson had to make a tough decision for something he strongly believed in. As for taking care of the issue in Des Moines, I’m not sure how that would happen. This is a city issue, not state.
Kammeyer’s self-serving remarks makes me wonder what his motivation was in writing this letter. Regardless of political views, Jeff Danielson has been a good representative and doesn’t deserve to be maligned in this way.
