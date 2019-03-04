Street clearing
ROBERT SIEBRANDS
HUDSON — On Tuesday, Feb. 26, we got out of Hudson to visit friends off Rainbow Drive in Waterloo. Oh my, the difference in street conditions between Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Waterloo Rainbow Drive felt like a bobsled track. Once you’re in the track you’re stuck there or risk getting tossed around like a rag doll. Once you reach that Cedar Falls city marker that same street turns to dry/wet with no ice at all.
What is it Cedar Falls does that’s so drastically better than Waterloo? Are the street department portion of property taxes that different? Even the side streets were vastly better that we used.
Library priorities
MICHAEL DARGAN
CEDAR FALLS — I’ve been pondering the Feb. 18 Courier article lamenting the plight of the Waterloo Public Library. Much concern was expressed over the low funding for new materials. There’s another way to think about it: This is a resource allocation priority issue.
Using the most current State Library reports, FY2017, the Waterloo PL spends about 9 percent of its budget on materials, while eight miles to the west the Cedar Falls PL devotes about 15 percent of its budget to materials. Waterloo spends about 81 percent of its budget on staff while CF spends about 59 percent on staff. The Waterloo PL needs 28.8 FTE staff to circulate 365,656 items, while CF needs 22.71 FTEs to circulate 489,691 items. In other words, Waterloo circulates 12,692 items per FTE while CF manages 21,554 items per FTE. Both libraries have sorters and self-checkout machines.
The Waterloo PL could reconfigure itself to spend less of its budget on staff and to reallocate those funds to acquisition of materials. Let’s hope that the City Council examines the issue carefully, and considers alternative resource allocation priorities before allocating more funds to materials.
Miracle vaccines
BARBARA GRAY
CEDAR FALLS — I was one of those young mothers in the 1950s who worried about polio. My friends and I wondered if we should let our children go to the swimming pool or to the Saturday matinee. Were children more at risk if they had colds, or would increasing their vitamins offer protection? We all knew someone, or knew someone who knew someone, whose child had died of polio.
When the vaccine became available we were euphoric and gladly lined up with our children in the lobby of the high school. Medical personnel gave each child a little paper cup with about a tablespoon of liquid. We mothers breathed a sigh of relief as each child drank it down. Later children received booster shots during elementary school.
I cannot understand why some parents today don’t seem to want to protect their children with vaccines, and by making this choice, put infants and other children at risk.
