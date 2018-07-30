Kept his word
STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO — Thanks to Trump’s push to slash corporate taxes, markedly fewer businesses are moving jobs overseas, while many businesses (including foreign) are expanding investments here. Food stamp usage has dropped by almost two million people, thanks to a growing economy. Indeed, the Federal Reserve recently upped interest rates because of the current path towards 4 percent economic growth yet this year. Fearing America’s rate of economic growth is too steep, too fast, they’re trying to slow down the growth rate! All of this translates into less poverty, less dependence on welfare, more people working, feeding and clothing their families free of the government teat.
Additionally, enforcing deportation laws provides still more jobs and higher wages for American citizens and legal immigrants and keeps Americans safer.
North Korea isn’t shooting off missiles every other week. Ukraine, a staunch enemy of Russia, is finally receiving quality military aid from America. Germany is being pressured by Trump to turn to us, not Russia, for its energy needs. Trump’s demanding fair trade in world trade. Trump has kept his word, against heavy odds. Sour-grapes critiques from left-wing columnists notwithstanding, America is back, kicking butt and taking names. Thank you, Mr. President.
