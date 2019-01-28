Trump’s policies
DAVID THOMAS
WATERLOO — There was a letter by Steve Kapler (Jan. 17) defending Trump’s disastrous policies. Our national debt was already more than $20 trillion; Trump’s tax cuts which only benefit the wealthy will dramatically increase our debt. Most people want to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The U.S. and several other countries put together an agreement to stop Iran’s nuclear program. A group of Republican senators sent a letter opposing the deal from the beginning.
Trump foolishly withdrew the U.S. from this deal. Republicans often get campaign money from defense contractors and seem to prefer war over peaceful solutions. Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum have hurt manufacturing by raising the cost of those materials. Trump’s trade war with China has hurt farmers because of retaliatory tariffs on products such as soybeans for which China is an important market.
Trump — like a whiny toddler throwing a temper tantrum when he doesn’t get his way — shut down the government over a costly and ineffective border wall the majority of Americans don’t want and Trump promised Mexico would pay for.
Farm food
CORDT HOLUB
BUCKINGHAM — Next time you make a trip to the grocery store keep this in mind:
There are only 10 true genetically modified raw products — apples, potatoes, corn, canola, alfalfa, soybeans, rainbow papaya, cotton, sugar beets and summer squash.
Is there a label on a package urging you and creating fear into buying a more expensive product with a butterfly on it?
More than 20 years of use and billions of mouths fed, GMOs have been credited with zero side effects.
Keep in mind the same food entering bodies of consumers is the same food on the tables of the farm families who grow the products. Fortunately farmers have a peace of mind knowing the years of scientific-based research and testing has proven the safety of these products keeping them confident their families and others around them will stay well fed, safe, and nutritionally sound.
Trump’s election
SUSAN RUNKLE
CEDAR FALLS — I laughed at Dennis Clayson’s conception in his Jan. 20 column that the Democrats were to blame for Trump’s election.
Which party chose him to be their nominee? They could have made a better choice of one who understood, in our country, no person is above the law.
Reading volunteers
DEE EUCHNER
WATERLOO — Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer experience, something to get you out of the house a few hours a week? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Waterloo Schools are in need of Reading Buddies for Waterloo elementary schools.
Being a Reading Buddy is easy, fun and rewarding. Some children in our community struggle to develop reading skills, and may not have someone at home who can help them.
If interested, contact me at 272-2553 or euchnerd@ waterlooschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.