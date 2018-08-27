Disrespecting McCain
BARRY WILSON
CEDAR FALLS — As a Vietnam veteran, I have been very upset with President Trump’s disrespect for Sen. John McCain. Early on, Trump said McCain was not a war hero as he was captured as a prisoner of war. Trump, who avoided service in Vietnam with his bone spurs, has continued to attack McCain since then. Most recently, he thanked multiple members of Congress involved in passing the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act with one major exception — Senator McCain for whom the bill is named.
I am equally upset with Senators Grassley and Ernst who have never stood up for their colleague and seem to accept any comment or behavior from Trump as acceptable. Where is their patriotism? Where is their integrity in standing up for a colleague? I keep waiting for them to speak up, but am only hearing crickets in the cornfield.
Hillary lost
PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO — She lost to Obama. She almost lost Bernie Sanders, an unaccomplished independent from tiny Vermont — until Clinton’s DNC stole the nomination. She then suffered the ultimate defeat by losing to an outsider.
Hillary Clinton’s loss remains unbearable, fueling 22 slanderous months of blind-eye witch-hunting. Obama endorsed Clinton as ‘the most qualified candidate ‘ever’ — hence his credibility diminished further, while engaging every conceivable obstruction, even taking a page from Nixon’s playbook. “How we can use the available federal machinery to screw our political enemies?”
Enter Obama’s ‘federal machinery’ A-team: Lynch, Comey, Rosenstein, Yates, McCabe, Strzok, Clapper and Brennan — intent on destroying our president because she lost. Our own DOJ/FBI is at the core of Obama’s federal machinery, relentlessly abusing President Trump. They couldn’t stop him, so now must destroy him.
Objective “interference” curiosities must encompass both campaigns, candidates, adversaries both domestic and foreign, including “available federal machinery,” and what Obama did regarding Russia in 2016. Until then, worry less about Russia and appreciably more about deep corruption and interference within established, entrenched Washington, and why media is embedded with the swamp.
Hillary lost because of Hillary, even with abused “machinery.”
Blame game
ALLEN HAYS
CEDAR FALLS — Let me get this straight: A white women commits the brutal crime of burning down a house, which kills a mother and child, and people place the blame where it belongs — squarely on her shoulders as an individual. No one says “We really need to look out for all those white women and expel them from our community” because we know 99.9 percent of white women never commit crimes.
But then, another brutal crime (the murder of Molly Tibbetts) is committed by an illegal immigrant, and all of a sudden all immigrants are held responsible for it, by our governor among many others. Never mind crime rates for immigrants are generally lower than for native born citizens. This placing of collective blame is the essence of racist group think and needs to stop!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mr Higgins you are being overcome with dangerous paranoia. You should seek professional help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.