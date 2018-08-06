The truth
DENNIS BUSEMAN
CEDAR FALLS — There’s a huge divide in our country today over what boils down to “what is your standard of truth.” Liberals, it would appear, want everything gray, rather than black and white. Opposition to biblical standards is their standard of truth, through abortion rights, gay/lesbian marriage and being a LBGT minister or pastor.
The foundation of truth in each individual’s heart will eventually be judged by God and will determine your eternal destiny, that being either heaven or hell. Your choices in life will be based on whether you believe God’s word.
Liberalism has deteriorated to the point that when, not if, you disagree with them, it is totally acceptable to vilify a person with venomous accusations that by biblical standards are the equivalent of murder. If you read the Bible enough, there are two prominent commandments that instruct us on how to live — love your neighbor as yourself and to hate sin. In today’s political atmosphere, it’s one of the most difficult commandments to obey.
