Cover crops
AL SCHAFBUCH
DYSART — Cover crops farmers plant in the fall to capture nitrogen and also to reduce soil erosion by holding soil with live roots that increase the fungi and bacteria that improve soil health. The bacteria in the soil are the reason soil produces nitrogen. Bacteria use the soil organic matter (dead plant residue) and fungi living in the soil, as the fungi die they release nitrogen. Soil water infiltration is improved so rainwater is absorbed by the soil and runoff is reduced.
Keeping soil in farmers’ fields reduces sediment in lakes and rivers and reduces the fertilizer that farmers buy to replace nutrients that the cash crop removes.
Lifesaving drugs
DAVE HOTH
WATERLOO — As a stage 4 tonsil cancer survivor I found the editorial by Saul Shapiro comparing the medical industry to the drug cartels offensive and irresponsible.
I had hundreds of open sores form in my throat and tongue and roof of my mouth. Fentanyl saved my life. If I decided to go outside my doctor’s orders I had enough to kill myself. Shapiro comparing doctors and drug companies to drug cartels is so completely wrong. Yes, there are issues, but honestly the comparisons only divide the country.
Hopefully folks will do their homework after reading Shapiro’s editorial. Congratulations, you managed to alienate me further from your opinion. National Geographic Channel runs an in-depth documentary about the business of drugs. Drug cartels are sending their people to China to be trained on making fake fentanyl to be sold in the USA. Shapiro is not interested in fixing the issue, he obviously is only interested in politics.
Support library
JEFF DOW
WATERLOO — Sunday’s edition contains an article about the Waterloo Public Library that is disheartening at best.
The article states funding for the library remains stagnant, and our library continues to fall behind others of like-sized communities. A strong library is a sign of a vibrant community, one that values a commitment to learning and more importantly a commitment to its citizens.
The piece discusses conversations from the Waterloo City Council and whether the library should either cut or charge for “some of its community events and programs not directly related to traditional library services.” I feel the council misses the point altogether of what a library is and more importantly what a library can be.
Libraries are more than a repository of books — they are gateways to knowledge, whether that means internet access or the DMV kiosk, a place to craft and print a job resume, developmental programs for children and adults and even, yes, borrowing a book. Libraries of the 21st century are exploring realms far beyond “traditional library services.”
Support your library; volunteer, purchase a book at the Friends of the Library Store, donate books and by all means available to you — visit the library.
