Recognize bias
ROBERT BECK social worker
WAVERLY — The recent reawakened awareness of “blackface” could remind us we have all grown up in an America that has been and, to some extent still is, racist, anti-semitic, homophobic and generally xenophobic, with roots in western civilization and religion. As such we are bound to have embedded racist thoughts and feelings. So the important thing is not to deny these but to recognize and admit them and then work to change them.
As nurse Edith Cavell, who was executed in 1915 for treating enemy soldiers, declared, “I realize that patriotism is not enough. I must have not hatred or bitterness towards anyone.”
Ark Encounter
ELLEN BAUER
WAVERLY — Recently someone asked you about the Ark Encounter. My husband and I have been there many times.
We visited the Creation Museum in August 2007 after it opened in May 2007. As we left, we knew the world needed to know about this place. That was the start of a ministry. We took our first bus load to Kentucky in June 2008. Since then we have taken 20 bus loads.
Our bus trips leave from the Waverly Walmart parking lot at 6 a.m. Monday morning. It takes a day to get there — approximately 600 miles. We visit the Creation Museum on Tuesday, and Wednesday and Thursday we are at the Ark. Friday we travel home. It is a trip you will never forget.
Contact us at (319) 352-5435 or email us at ellen.bauer@mchsi.com. We have bus trips planned for June and December. If these would fill up we can plan additional trips.
Attack on ACA
SUSAN VOGEL WATERLOO — The Affordable Care Act is, once again, under attack from Republican lawmakers intent on repealing the law and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately they’re closer than ever before, and Iowans are at risk of losing their health care.
Before ACA became law, insurers were allowed to charge people with pre-existing conditions more for health care. This meant people with cancer, heart disease, depression and even pregnant women could be charged more for coverage or denied outright. People with diabetes who depend on insulin to regulate their blood sugar, children with asthma and women undergoing fertility treatment could be priced out of coverage.
The ACA changed this and extended health coverage to all Americans, regardless of their individual health. Now a lawsuit brought by 18 Republican attorneys general could overturn the ACA and undo these protections. In December, a federal judge in Northern District of Texas ruled in favor of the Republicans and declared the ACA unconstitutional. This means Iowans who live with pre-existing conditions could soon be unable to afford the health care they depend on.
