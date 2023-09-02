Student rights

The consequences of Iowa’s book and gender identity bans are sweeping across the state in a tide of erasure and damnation for the students that would benefit from the recognition of their identities and crises. School districts, classrooms, and libraries are rushing to hide the truths of the world that have been deemed illegitimate. The libraries empty their shelves while the state Legislature and governor tie their nooses of legislation around the necks of queer, trans, and other minority students. The state and its children are losing their freedoms and their access to approach these truths in an effective environment. The land of the free and the home of the brave cannot be so, so long as the land is not free and those who disagree remain silent. Iowa’s trans children are the first in a long line of targets, and the book bans across the state demonstrate whose stories are being erased again. My profound disappointment in the passivity of the Iowan people remains second only to those of Iowa who willingly and continually place these fascist knock-offs on the fence posts they have never belonged on in the first place.

Achilles Tuchel, Waterloo

What platform?

I and a great many Iowa voters are getting sick and tired of fear tactics. There is little evidence that any Republican has run on a platform of plans for the future. They have them, but seldom mention them.

In 2020, the national party had no official platform. None. They ran exclusively on the absurd personality of Donald Trump, whose entire method is attack and insult. Fortunately, a majority of voters were tired of having their intelligence insulted.

In Iowa, few Republicans mentioned their plans, only that voters vote against Joe Biden, who I didn’t realize was running for the Iowa House. Then, after the smoke cleared, actually the smoke and mirrors, they bragged about their elitist private school vouchers (which a majority of Iowans opposed) and their extreme abortion plan (which nearly two-thirds of Iowans oppose.)

But don’t think too much, Iowa. Just hunker down – be afraid; be very afraid of the left (whoever they are supposed to be) – and the lovely Republican Party will do your thinking for you, whether you want it or not.

Rick Johnson, Waverly

American idol

Government bureaucrats have decided which light bulbs we may use, and what cars we’re going to drive. Environmental cultists in government are now racing full-bore to impose their fanatical ideology on middle-class Americans. They demand Biden declare a “climate emergency.” They may succeed. Don’t forget, most Americans sheepishly submitted to virtually every mandate recommended by COVID guru Dr. Anthony Fauci. Recall the worthless obedience masks, and those “perfectly safe” vaccines. Health “experts” lied to you then. Environmental “experts” are lying to you now. Dr. John Clauser (2022 Nobel Prize in physics) recently stated: “Misguided climate science has metastasized into shock-journalistic pseudo-science.”

Any declared “climate emergency” would trigger another COVID-like government power grab, giving unelected bureaucrats broad regulatory (politically selective?) enforcement powers. Biden’s caretakers seek to use the climate scam to justify tighter government socialized control over our economy as well as our civil liberties, totally circumventing the normal democratic legislative process. Someone has posed the question: “Are we citizens, or are we subjects?” America’s historic battle cry “Don’t Tread on Me” may soon be replaced by its whimpering death rattle counterpart: “Almighty government, thy will be done.” So will end the greatest self-governing experiment in world history.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo