Say no to wind

Say no to the Jubilee Wind Project.

Next Era has been securing wind easements without knowledge to the public. It is time to stand up and fight against this invasion of our beautiful rural landscape. A grassroots effort is taking shape to amend the regulations currently in force. This will provide farther setback to dwellings, require CSR levels at 55 or lower, and zoning and decommissioning regulations.

Wind turbines cause damage to human health, kill wildlife, and affect livestock. The effects are infrasound waves, shadow flicker, ground vibration, disturbed air distribution, and electromagnetic field disturbance. Good cropland is taken out of operation for gigantic foundations, access roads, transmission lines, and substations. Existing roads are damaged during construction.

The saddest consequence of wind farms is the destruction of community relationships. Neighbors turn against each other for corporate greed. What you do with your land crosses the line when it causes your neighbor harm.

Turbines are not environmentally friendly as claimed. They need fossil fuels for production, maintenance, repairs, and decommissioning. The ground is contaminated from oil, and blades end up in wind turbine graveyards.

There is a public meeting July 24 at 6 p.m. in the St. Athanasius gym in Jesup. Let your voice be heard.

Kathie Cunningham La Porte City

Secrecy and power

Recently a lawsuit was filed in the Iowa courts alleging that Gov. Kim Reynolds had violated Open Records Law when she purposely disregarded formal requests to view her office’s public records between April 2020 and April 2021. In many cases such a serious breach of law has led to removal of office.

However, in our governor’s case, a convenient settlement was reached where she admitted no guilt and attorneys fees of $135,000 paid by the “state,” which means you and I pay for her actions.

She and Republicans also passed Senate File 478 establishing an arbitration panel of three people to decide fairness of audits, this consisting of one from the party involved, one at the governor’s discretion, and our state auditor —thus, two Republicans to one Democrat. They control future attempts to secure official papers from any state agencies for an audit.

Under this absurd new arrangement this panel can decide whether our elected state auditor is actually justified to do an audit on any state office, greatly restricting him from the duties we pay him to do.

Reynolds’ increasing thirst for secrecy and power truly demonstrates she is no longer fit to be Iowa’s governor.

Mary McBee Tama

Examination of conscience

My elementary education was in the Roman Catholic system at St. Boniface in Ionia. We ran up the American flag every day, and sometimes it was my job to do that. Never once was the Catholic flag hoisted up first. In fact, we were taught that the American flag was first above all others. And then comes the Bob Vander Platts interview on IPTV’s “Iowa Press” where he was asked by Kay Henderson, “What is your definition of Christian nationalism?” His answer was “Well, Christian nationalism. There’s too often where I think you put the American flag first and the Gospel second. That’s a danger.” Not one of our fathers, grandfathers and great-grand fathers died because our flag was a danger. They died because it was a salvation! Ask yourself this: How long are you going to stick with these Christian nationalists? Listen to what Vander Platts says, and watch what Gov. Reynolds does. It is time for an examination of conscience.

Rick Brown Cedar Falls

Biden’s mess

Here they come! They’ve decided you’re all done, Joe. All of those people you thought were your friends and have been protecting and using you for years have decided you’re too old and frail. In the next few weeks you’re going to get the “Donald Trump” treatment. Are you proud of the mess you left us in? A few thousand Taliban terrorists embarrassed the most powerful country in the world, the southern border is wide open, Ukraine is safer than most of our big cities, the national debt has skyrocketed, our government has been so politicized it can no longer be trusted and our military is having trouble reaching its quota because of your “woke” policies. You’re going down as the president who tried to take away many of our freedoms found in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Great job, Mr. President. Socialism has taken a giant step under your leadership. Who’s really making the decisions? Are you really the one with the atomic button in your pocket?

Jerald Bartlett Waterloo

Customer service

On Sunday, July 9 at about 7 a.m., my wife and I went to breakfast at the Perkins on Hammond Avenue in Waterloo. There was one waitress as two others had called in. When we arrived, there were two couples in the restaurant. Over the next 10 minutes, four or five couples, a woman with two children, a single man, and a party of eight showed up. The single waitress was moving fast and working hard but was overwhelmed. Then one of the cooks come out to help, seating customers, bringing drinks, and cleaning tables. Similarly, the manager was doing the same in addition to taking orders. All were very pleasant to the customers. Their teamwork handled a challenging situation in an exceptional manner until two additional waitresses arrived at 8 a.m. Watching these people work together was very impressive and an example for all workplace groups, including managers. When people work together, it is amazing what can be done. Congratulations to this Perkins team for providing us a good experience under adverse circumstances.

Feel free to forward to corporate headquarters.

Stephen Koopmeiners Cedar Falls

JFK rolls over

John F. Kennedy, Democratic president, said:

“No American is ever made better off by pulling a fellow American down. And we are all made better off when any one of us is made better off. A rising tide raises all boats.”

How does one “pull” someone (you) down? Say:

Your skin color is racist.

Teach sexualizing materials to pre- and elementary-school kids; then call objections “book-banning”; deny children their childhood.

Defund law enforcement.

Argue XY and XX chromosomes (male and female) aren’t scientifically true.

Declare the 10,000-year-old family unit valueless — father figures not needed/wanted.

Women are subordinate to men (transgender women) — sports/locker rooms.

When you’re upset, it’s okay to destroy property, shoot people, or run them down.

Government (Biden’s children, villages) controls your kids.

Election rules are made to be broken — just win, baby.

Have no rules including borders — let them all feel at home as Americans pay their bills; no expectations for skills/merit.

Dumb down the generations — ignorant and arrogant: three branches of government? Duh?

Build national shame — America’s not great.

Admire Joe Biden’s family — traitors; just sell out America (you) to the Chinese Communist Party.

Who says the above? Today’s progressives/Democrats. Roll over, JFK.

Larry Van Oort Cedar Falls