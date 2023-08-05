Climate bogeyman

Joe Biden and his band of liberals would like us to believe the Earth is going to burn up if we don’t do exactly as they say. We’re getting tired of this old song with a few new words. About 40 years ago we were told the world was getting colder and people were going to go hungry because of a shortened growing season. About 30 years ago the bogeyman was a large hole in the ozone layer, and people were going to get cancer because of ultraviolet rays. It wasn’t long until they discovered the ozone hole was getting smaller. Then came the bogeyman called global warming. The icebergs were going to melt and within 10 to 12 years Miami would be under water and the only way we could get around New York City was by boat. That didn’t happen. Now we have the “climate change” bogeyman, and we can’t even agree on the definition. The only thing liberals can agree on is that it will cost an unlimited amount of money and may make no difference. It seems like the liberal/socialists just have to have a bogeyman.

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

Heartbeat bill

This Democrat thanks Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican Iowa Legislature for courageously passing the fetal heartbeat bill, which with notable exceptions protects pre-born human lives beginning at six weeks development, the point at which their heartbeats (over 100 per minute) can be detected via modern ultrasound technology. In so doing, Iowa is following the science regarding the undeniable humanity of the fetus.

Ultrasound technology doesn’t lie. Planned Parenthood does. In 1963, Planned Parenthood described abortion with these words: “An abortion kills the life of a baby once it has begun.” Now Planned Parenthood calls it “reproductive health care,” and abortion is its cash cow.

Protecting six-week-old human life hardly constitutes “cruelty against women,” since one of every two babies conceived is female. It’s a reasonable, humane response to evolving scientific knowledge — separate heart activity indicates a separate life. Doctors know that every pregnancy presents them with two patients — mother and child.

Scientific arguments for protecting the unborn will only grow stronger. Court-imposed delays notwithstanding, truth will ultimately prevail. Iowa’s heartbeat bill is the logical application of science to law. I applaud the Iowa Legislature for voting based on the latest science, not the latest Des Moines Register opinion poll.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

‘Race to the Bottom’

Open letter to all parents, educators, educrats, and school board members:

An essential book you should read before the new school year is “Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education” by Luke Rosiak, who, according to the publisher’s blurb, “uncovers the shocking reason that American education is failing: powerful special interest groups are using our kids as guinea pigs in most ideological experiments. These groups’ initiatives aren’t focused on making children smarter but on implementing a radical agenda to alter the effect on academic standards ...”

I recommend that first you read carefully “How to Read a Book: The Classic Guide to Intelligent Reading” by Mortimer J. Alder and Charles Van Doren. A carefully annotated, underlined and otherwise heavily worked copy of the book should be on your desk at all times.

I promise many sleepless nights at the end of this reading assignment, I also suggest a careful examination of conscience.

Robert W. Smith

Critical thinking

Considering multiple administrations and congresses since 1970, just one president arose from the business world; the same president that visited North Korea, looked them in the eye with a firm handshake (no bows/fist bumps); the only president saving taxpayers billions on defense contracts; the only president to discipline NATO and countless leeches of taxpayer treasure; the only one gifting his salary to charitables, and tellingly, the only president assaulted by seven relentless years of political persecution and character assassination by the Deep State’s rabidly biased media, who programmed passive Americans to hate him for 7+ years while completely ignoring any policy effectiveness. And that’s precisely what yielded the Biden/Harris train wreck.

In their continuing paranoia, indictment No. 3 launches, presumably as valid as Mueller’s safari, two impeachments and Pelosi’s posse. Washington remains terrified of exposures of its abysmal governing, while Americans display troubling voids in critical thinking. Dangerous mix, indeed.

Then there’s our reprehensible Congress, exclusive owners of most of our woes (broken border, unsustainable debt, inequitable taxation), deficit spending for 21 consecutive years, creating $98,000 in debt for every breathing American?

Think critically. Accept nothing from government or media without verification.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

Normal climate

In a July 29 letter to the editor it was mentioned that the climate is always changing, so we need not be concerned. The writer was correct. In the past when Earth was colder, you could walk across the Gulf of Mexico from Tampa, Florida, to New Orleans, Louisiana. At other times when it was warmer, sea levels were high and Florida was only a narrow strip of sand dunes. If the climate is always changing, why should we care?

We should care because past climate changes usually were very slow, giving plants and animals time to adjust. The few times when the climate changed rapidly, there were mass species extinctions. The climate is currently warming at a very rapid rate, and extinctions and population reductions are already happening. If this rapid rate of warming continues, there almost certainly will be many species extinctions around the globe.

The second reason we should care is because the Earth is warming rapidly at a time when the natural conditions are not causing the warming. Man’s activities, especially the carbon dioxide emitted from the burning of fossil fuels, is causing the Earth to warm. This means we can do something about it. Let’s do it.

David Voigts, Jesup

Why is ‘woke’ bad?

During the last political cycle, many politicians started to use the term “woke.” What does “woke” mean?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, woke means “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Another definition of woke is:

“Woke means awakened to the needs of others. To be well informed, thoughtful, compassionate, humble and kind. Eager to make the world a better place for all people.” (AudreyLovesParis)

What is bad or wrong about being “woke?” Shouldn’t we be aware of the facts and the needs of others around us — poverty, hunger, polluted water and air, educational needs, racial injustice, and inflation to name a few.

If we can agree on these needs, then we can try to make the Iowa and the United States a better place by working toward solutions for these needs.

Why is being work a bad thing?

Ann Fields, Lansing