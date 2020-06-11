Letters to the Editor (copy)

Democrats' chaos

WATERLOO -- Look at one candidate. Can more filth be scraped from the bottom of the barrel? One party expects to win 2020 through sheer chaos, disruption, lies, manipulation of independent thought resulting from an endless onslaught on President Trump. They are counting on a weary nation to vote Trump out because they can't stomach their induced chaos. Then things will be what they should be again ... a return to normal. What does one see when they look at the Democrat party platform?