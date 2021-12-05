Letters to the editor and free speech

I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the Letters section for over 50 years. Over those five decades, I can recall perhaps twice when I felt my letter was unfairly or qualitatively censored. Slander, libel? Personal attacks? Editors are well grounded in those instances. One must protect one’s business from crippling lawsuits. But the questionable manner by which The Courier expunged a specific, important phrase from a recent Paul Higgins letter raises real concerns about free speech protection. It seemed to harbor a political, not literary purpose.

Higgins’ use of the phrase “illegal alien” is correct. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell used “illegal alien” in writing a 1976 opinion. He apparently missed the memo from the AP Stylebook. Democratic President Bill Clinton warned about “illegal aliens” in a state of the union address. Even liberal “fact-checker” Politifact, after much wordsmithing, recently conceded the phrase to be “half-true.” Merriam Webster Dictionary defines “illegal alien” accordingly: “A foreign person who lives in a country without having official permission to live there.” Seems pretty straightforward.

The AP Stylebook committee could learn more about correct writing by reading any letter Mr. Higgins has penned in the past year than at all their meetings together.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

