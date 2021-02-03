LETTERS: This is a test

This is a test

CEDAR FALLS -- In order to tamp down voter fraud in Iowa, our state legislators are eager to take up measures that will restrict voting. It’s time to get tough to make sure only the strongest, smartest and wealthiest Iowans are casting votes. To ensure this our representatives should consider the following proposal: Upon entering the polling place each would-be voter is given two simple tests. First, the strength test requires the person to lift the equivalent of their own body weight. This lift may be performed as a dead lift, bench press or squat. Should the voter pass this test then the second test, for intelligence, requires them to answer a 10-question citizenship quiz (assembled by the Secretary of State’s Office). There should be several versions of this quiz to avoid the possibility of earlier voters giving answers to later voters. All 10 questions must be answered correctly, and then the voter will be issued a ballot. Anyone who fails the strength or intelligence tests will be turned away -- unless that person choses to pay $100 for the privilege of voting, in which case they may bypass these requirements. There you have it -- democracy in action!