Letters: The truth about BLM

ROGER SMITH

WATERLOO -- According to Mr. Kent Guild, anyone who concludes that “Black Lives Matter’ is Marxist is probably part of the white supremacist systemic racist society. Really?

Please, Mr. Guild, explain to us in the supremacist systemic racist society the ideologies of a BLM co-founders, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Opal Tometi. How about BLM’s organizing director Nikita Mitchell and the chair of the board of directors for BLM’s financial sponsor, Susan Rosenberg?

While you’re at it, who is Angela Davis, described publicly as a hero and mentor the aforementioned BLM co-founders?

After you’ve performed your homework, please provide the truth about BLM and its actual ideology.

The Bill of Rights guarantees your right to speak and write the truth, and even to reveal your ignorance. You owe it to the rest of us to refrain from expressing intentional falsehoods.

