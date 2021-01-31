LETTERS: The sedition caucus

WATERLOO -- Forty-five members of the treasonous sedition caucus voted Tuesday (Jan. 26) against holding the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. I wonder how many people had to die that day for them to break with Trump and serve the people who elected them. It was shocking to see a white supremacist carrying the confederate flag, unhinged QAnon conspiracy theorists, and neo-Nazi’s breaking into the Capitol, vandalizing it and searching for Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. Apparently Republicans have tired of democracy and want to give Trump’s way a try: a lawless president who can’t tell the truth; extorted the leader of another country to get help with his re-election; was directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands Americans because he never took the pandemic seriously, refused to wear a mask and held super-spreader campaign rallies; continually spread lies about mail-in voting, the election being stolen. Mitch McConnell dropped his demand of the new Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, that he agree not to end the filibuster, but only after getting assurances from two Democrats that they would not vote to end the filibuster. Even when his party is in the minority McConnell tries to maintain power.