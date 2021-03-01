LETTERS: The nanny state

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- News reports say "80% of registered Democrats voted by absentee, while 54% of registered Republicans voted by absentee." Any intelligent person knows why Republicans want to ban or cripple absentee voting.

Those massive traffic pileups in the blizzard can be blamed on lawmakers who increased speed limits to appease the places where there election money comes from. Too many drivers, especially big rig drivers, use up that full speed limit during adverse conditions, then blame the weather (effectively blaming God) rather than driving too fast for conditions.

More "nanny" laws: Iowa lawmakers are going to outlaw pipes they say are used with drugs. The nanny laws -- seat belt, tobacco compliance, programs of deceit and entrapment, possession laws -- were not initiated by common citizens, but by power-hungry officials who think they know what's best for us.

Police should enforce laws against actions that endanger lives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0