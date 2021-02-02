Letters: The latest headlines

 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO -- Have you noticed some recent new headlines?

How about these? “Joe Biden’s first week in review: So much damage in so little time.” “City orders ‘racist” White Lives Matter banner removed” (and who are the racists?) “Eric Holder urges Democrats to pack Supreme Court, Schumer considering.” “Here’s Beijing Biden’s slew of communist executive orders.” “High ranking personalities demand Trump supporter erased from America” (What mind set? Officials are against free speech/freedom?) “Trump offers his hotel to the troops Biden booted from the Capitol.”

Elections have consequences. Will we ever have fraud free elections again?

