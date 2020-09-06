 Skip to main content
LETTERS: The Dark Ages
LETTERS: The Dark Ages

RON SPEARS

WATERLOO -- The letters to the editor contained a lot of battering of socialism. I have never known a conservative to return their Social Security checks as a matter of principle if nothing else. Conservatives collect overtime pay, which is a socialistic thing as well as a 40-hour week and vacations. Conservatives like price supports of their crops -- government handout at taxpayer's expense. Conservatives never turn down benefits fought for by labor unions. Conservative spout freedom while treating women like chattel when it comes to owning their own bodies. Conservatives express a very negative attitude when it comes to the future. They see it as a time when God destroys the planet. Granted that not all change is for the better, but it always better to have change as life moves on. There was a time in Western history when there was no change; it was called the Dark Ages.

