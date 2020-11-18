LETTERS: Thanks, Waterloo police

Thanks, WPD
DELORIS KIDD
WATERLOO -- I wish to thank the Waterloo Police Department and the paramedics for their help in finding my husband last Friday, Nov. 13. My husband has dementia and wandered off, and the care and concern that was in finding him was remarkable. God bless you all. We support the police department 100%. Thanks again and a special thank you to Jordan Helgeson, who answered our call for help.
