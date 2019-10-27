{{featured_button_text}}

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- Regarding police shootings of citizens in Dallas and Fort Worth, trigger-happy cops have become more of an endangerment to citizens than ISIS terrorists in the U.S.

Most of those police shootings are the result of their overkill trigger happy training that tells them only the cop's life matters, and the hell with the citizens.

