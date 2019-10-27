{{featured_button_text}}

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO --- An educator and freelance writer who conducted seminars for homeschoolers, offering instructions in literature, composition, history and Latin, recently described in a published essay some of his activities.

A student taking Latin II and Advanced Placement English Language and Composition would attend two separate two-hour classes, and would then complete at home about four hours of work for Latin II and four or five hours for the Composition class.

Most of his students wrote at least 20 papers, reports, and in-class essays between September and May. Some of them were required to keep journals; they memorized vocabulary words and poetry to put words on their  tongues; they learned grammar by having their compositions edited, often by the AP students he hired to make such corrections. He concluded that when students graduate high school  having written 80 to 100 essays, they are well prepared for college.

His younger students were reading books ranging from "Cracker! The Best Dog in Vietnam" and "The Essential Calvin and Hobbes," to "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

The AP Literature class read "Crime and Punishment," "Othello," "The Power and the Glory," and "Wuthering Heights."

Herein a solid message for parents and educators.

