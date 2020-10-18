Letters: Tax holiday

CEDAR FALLS -- According to whitehouse.gov/briefings, Aug. 13 President Trump said, “I’m providing a payroll tax holiday to all Americans earning less than $100,000 per year, meaning bigger paychecks for working families through the end of 2020. .. The Democrats don’t want us to do a payroll tax. They thought it was ‘too much money.’ ... They don’t want to see success. ... When I win the election ... I’m going to completely and totally forgive all deferred payroll taxes without in any way, shape or form hurting Social Security. The money is going to come from the general fund. We’re not going to touch Social Security. I said from day one that we’re going to protect Social Security, and we’re going to protect our people. ... Pre-existing conditions will be protected. Medicare will be protected.”