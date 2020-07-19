Letters: Support Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Community Foundation, as a newly-accredited community foundation, was founded to have an everlasting impact on the betterment of Waterloo. Waterloo citizens are grappling with the same simultaneous crises impacting the rest of the world: a global pandemic threatening economic devastation, food insecurities, rapidly shifting employment landscape, and demonstrations protesting systemic racism and inequality.

Our foundation’s board believes it is imperative to address challenges facing our community by lending support to local organizations impacting these issues. As a result, we launched a $5,000 matching initiative that has thus far leveraged an additional $22,000 in donations to support Waterloo’s first responders. Currently we are collaborating with CBE (formerly Credit Bureau Enterprises) to fund ongoing racial equality training for the Waterloo Police Department in order to build a stronger community policing program. CBE started the initiative with a $52,000 gift. With your help, the fund’s goal of $250,000 will become a reality. The foundation seeks partners to move Waterloo forward to becoming a city that stands for, and applies, justice and equality for all.