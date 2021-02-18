LETTERS: Support our governor

FOREST DILLAVOU

WATERLOO — Our governor, Kim Reynolds, has many challenges to deal with that no governor has ever had to deal with. Making decisions such as keeping food processing plants open, schools open, and health issues like masks, distancing, dining out issues.

During all of this she made decisions that kept packing plants mostly open. This fed all the citizens of the United States and kept our farmers with a place to process hogs, which allowed them to make a living and not kill and bury them and put us all out of food.

She also kept education going and as safe as possible. She also kept food and alcohol businesses able to operate when numbers were safe.

Through all of this the opposition who should have been helping her were making attacks on what she was doing. Some of the opposing party in the city and county governments still want to interfere in Tyson operations. Looks like they want them out of town.

I thank the governor for her well thought-out decisions for the state of Iowa and the country.

