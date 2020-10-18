 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Support Amy Coney Barrett
0 comments

Letters: Support Amy Coney Barrett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

KRIS KLINGAMAN

FAIRBANK -- I applaud Senator Ernst for declaring her support for Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court justice. Barrett has stellar credentials, will interpret the Constitution instead of rewriting it, and would be a refreshing reprieve from a court filled with only Ivy League lawyers. We need a voice on the court from the Midwest.

Thank you, Senator Ernst, for keeping your word to fight for constitutional conservatives. We need Amy Coney Barrett on the highest court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News