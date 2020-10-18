Letters: Support Amy Coney Barrett

KRIS KLINGAMAN
FAIRBANK -- I applaud Senator Ernst for declaring her support for Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court justice. Barrett has stellar credentials, will interpret the Constitution instead of rewriting it, and would be a refreshing reprieve from a court filled with only Ivy League lawyers. We need a voice on the court from the Midwest.
Thank you, Senator Ernst, for keeping your word to fight for constitutional conservatives. We need Amy Coney Barrett on the highest court.
