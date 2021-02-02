Letters: State Capitol hypocrisy

WATERLOO -- I am writing about the face masks being required within Iowa Capitol buildings. Our representatives feel it's a statement of personal freedom not to require face covers while in sessions at the Capitol. What about people working in public settings within Iowa that have requirements for face covers? What will be our protections for statements of personal freedom and not wearing face covers? What about students making statements of personal freedom and not wearing them, also not carrying around all day plastic barriers, carrying around books because they cannot use lockers? State of Iowa mandates students have to abide otherwise be removed from school. What about bars and restaurants reducing capacity and hours? Are they allowed to make statements of personal freedom and not follow guidelines mandated by Iowa?