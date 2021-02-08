LETTERS: So, we're thugs?

So, we're thugs?

ERIC FREY

WATERLOO -- Reading Max Schreiber’s uninformed letter to the editor a few weeks back reminded me just how lost and delusional some liberals really are. So the White House chaos was initiated by President Trump, huh? Really? Looks like we have another Democratic lapdog. Perhaps listening to Trump's whole speech and not the doctored version you hear on CNN, MSNBC, and other America-hating networks you would clearly hear that President Trump asked for peaceful protesting on his supporters walk to the capital and nothing violent.

Nap's over, Max! The Democrats are not the same party they were during the Kennedy and Martin Luther King era. Liberals have made a sport out of false allegations and empty impeachment attempts, all with our hard-earned dollars. What comes out of it? Division from your party!

Finally, do some research from reliable sources and get your facts straight. In the meantime, calling Trump supporters "thugs", I consider it a compliment. As a matter of fact, it's "deplorable thugs" to you! Why don't you impeach me?

