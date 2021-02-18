LETTERS: Simple solution

Simple solution

DANIEL BUSEMAN

WATERLOO — For all you elected people in Washington.

Here is an idea for your consideration. Why don’t you come up with a new way of counting votes? I am sure with today’s technology it would not be that difficult. Just think how nice it would be to have an instant result. The election is over and done quickly. I believe there is an easier way that would work. This would take away all thoughts of voter fraud.

Another thought for those elected officials and journalists as well. How about a heavy dose of truth serum. So much information is out there with a slant or view that fits a narrative for their liking. We all need to be truthful, even if it’s not easy. For me, it seems, there is a terrific amount of corruption at high levels of government. It would be so nice if the elected leaders would just be trustworthy.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0