LETTERS: Senate hypocrisy

G.M. THORNSBERRY

WATERLOO -- Our two senators voted ‘Yea” along with 44 other fellow senators on Jan. 26 to support Rand Paul’s measure regarding the constitutionality of impeaching a president after his term has ended. Those voting in favor of this measure represented 95% of the entire Republican caucus.

I actually wonder if these senators understood the measure they voted on. As I understand the measure, Rand Paul asked senators to vote on whether the impeachment trial was unconstitutional, not on whether the trial should occur. Their vote affirmed that the entire proceeding is unconstitutional.

I ask then why our two senators would not want to stand on their principles and abstain from this unconstitutional proceeding. To do otherwise would legitimize the impeachment trial, and acknowledge that their affirmative vote on Rand Paul’s measure was not cast in good faith.

I don’t get it. Such hypocrisy. Where is our senators' personal integrity to say nothing about living up to their oath to support and defend the Constitution?

