Letters: Schools hard to disinfect

Return to school

HUDSON -- Reducing the number of kids on buses means more buses, means a lot more cost passed on to school districts, passed on the property owners. Kids may or may not leave on or even wear face masks inside the bus resulting in one kid infecting an entire school. One kid on a bus with the virus still has the virus on his/her clothes and shares that 18" aisle to/from the entry door touching everything.

Disinfecting the school. Kids moving classroom to classroom or kids stay put and teachers move room to room. Hallways within the school that I've seen are about 6'-8' wide with kids moving through side by side, following, forget about distancing. Bathrooms within a school are a nightmare to keep disinfected, and my guess the one place no one is thinking about. Air is filtered when it enters the building and then recycled throughout the building and not filtered within the classroom, which should have a HEPA filter per room. Who monitors air quality how often for viruses and documents it? It only takes one.