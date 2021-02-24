 Skip to main content
LETTERS: Say no to Vilsack
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTERS: Say no to Vilsack

LTE

MARTIN WITTMAYER

WATERLOO -- Tom Vilsack’s nomination as secretary of agriculture does not belong within Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.

Vilsack has served as governor of Iowa, secretary of agriculture under President Obama, and chief lobbyist for the dairy industry. His candidacy is opposed by a vast coalition of small and minority farmers, as well as consumer, labor, and environmental advocates. Here’s why:

  • He presided over consolidation of Big Ag to take unfair advantage of small farmers.
  • He failed to protect minority farmers and farm workers from exploitation by Big Ag.
  • He supported location of highly polluting factory farms in minority communities.
  • He promoted approval of numerous genetically modified food products.
  • He allowed meatpacking employees to replace government food safety inspectors.
  • He serves as a highly paid lobbyist for the dairy industry, a significant factor in the climate crisis.

Our senators must oppose Tom Vilsack’s nomination as secretary of agriculture.

Tags

