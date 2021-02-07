LETTERS: Save democracy

JERRY NISSEN
CEDAR FALLS — An open letter to Iowa’s U.S. senators:
I would respectfully ask you to imagine the country we would be living in if the rioters on Jan. 6 had been successful. What if they had hung the vice president and killed the speaker of the House? What if they had been successful in overturning the will of the people and installing Donald Trump as president again. If that had happened would we still be a democratic nation? Would our Constitution still have any meaning or value?
It is time to set aside blind loyalty to party tribalism and embrace loyalty to Constitution and country. It’s time to find a modicum of the courage displayed by those who protected you on that terrible day and by the thousands of ordinary Americans who bleed and died to preserve our freedom and the sanctity of the vote. Now it’s up to you to preserve our democracy or let it die.