LETTERS: Restore the GOP
LETTERS: Restore the GOP

LTE

WILLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS -- U.S. senators, Sen. Charles Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst, please be aware that if you vote to acquit former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, many Iowans will believe that you are complicit, guilty of charges being brought against him. You must realize that Donald Trump destroyed the soul of the Republican Party in your 2015 nomination campaign. Now as senators, you are responsible for restoring your party, Lincoln’s party, to the historic place in our democratic republic. Don’t fail your country again. Please remember your oath to serve and protect the Constitution of the United States of America every day. As a U.S. Army veteran, I do.

