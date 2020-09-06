LETTERS: Resist the GOP agenda

CEDAR FALLS -- Republicans currently control all Iowa state government. They completely monopolized the state’s agenda with their extreme proposals. As they gear up to increase their stranglehold on the state, we voters need to resist, or there will be even more bad laws rammed down our throats. Here are examples they advocate: repealing the “bottle bill”; lowering unemployment benefits when plants close; making it more difficult to vote; undermining local control of cities and counties; reducing access to food and health care for children and families; preventing doctors from performing medically necessary surgery; immunity for corporations that infect workers with COVID-19; allowing health insurance companies to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions, and of course one more inadequate public school funding allocation.