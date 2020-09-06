LETTERS: Resist the GOP agenda

ROGER WHITE
CEDAR FALLS -- Republicans currently control all Iowa state government. They completely monopolized the state’s agenda with their extreme proposals. As they gear up to increase their stranglehold on the state, we voters need to resist, or there will be even more bad laws rammed down our throats. Here are examples they advocate: repealing the “bottle bill”; lowering unemployment benefits when plants close; making it more difficult to vote; undermining local control of cities and counties; reducing access to food and health care for children and families; preventing doctors from performing medically necessary surgery; immunity for corporations that infect workers with COVID-19; allowing health insurance companies to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions, and of course one more inadequate public school funding allocation.
At the same time, here are popular and beneficial issues the Republican Legislature did not deliver: restoring voting rights after incarceration; safer roads with hands-free cell phone while driving; expanding access to telehealth care for rural Iowa; protecting veterinarians who report animal abuse; drug/alcohol/suicide prevention for students; tax credit for volunteer firefighter/EMT/reserve police officers; and protecting workers.
Clearly the Republicans are putting corporate profits ahead of ordinary working people. We the people need to remember that when we vote this year.
