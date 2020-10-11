Letters: Republicans against Trump

LAUREN HOLST

CEDAR FALLS — Over 70 high-ranking former national security officials — all Republicans — have released a statement calling Trump “unfit for office” (Former National Security Officials for Biden).

Many military veterans are speaking out against Trump and Republican politicians who they see as promoting racism and dividing us as a nation (Common Defense, VoteVets, Veterans Against Trump).

The group Republicans for the Rule of Law say their own party has failed to ensure the liberties enshrined in our Constitution and Declaration of Independence are applied to everyone.

Top Republican campaign operatives have abandoned their life’s work and are now applying their skills to remove Trump and all of the elected Republican officials from office that have enabled him (The Lincoln Project).

Droves of everyday Republicans, former Republicans, and conservatives — disgusted with the actions of Trump — are now fighting to elect Joe Biden for president (Republican Voters Against Trump).

These are Republicans who believe their own party and elected officials have turned against America by shredding the fabric of our society; created massive federal debt; used taxes and laws to transfer wealth from everyday Americans to the wealthiest; hollowed out the systems that support the public interests; and are destroying our relationships with our allies.

