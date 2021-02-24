LETTERS: Reject voting bill

CEDAR FALLS -- House Bill 590 and its counterpart in the state Senate have been rushed through committees and may be voted on before this letter can be printed. Why the rush to pass bills that make it harder to vote? Why limit early voting and punish county auditors for doing their jobs and doing them well? The 2020 election was free, fair and without fraud despite the big lie that would have us believe otherwise. The courts have concluded that truth. We had record turnout. Isn’t that what we want, to hear the voices of the people? These bills, rooted in a big lie, are dangerous pieces of legislation. These bills, if passed and signed into law, would be modern-day Jim Crow laws. Has Jim Crow moved to Iowa? Please, for the good of this state and this nation, say “No!” to Jim Crow!