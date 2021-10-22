Letters regurgitate easily disproven right-wing falsehoods

There are letters that regurgitate right-wing media talking points. The “facts” are usually false, with no obvious verification attempts. Information is easily verifiable in the Internet age. It appears, in these letters, that if the information agrees with what is already believed, than no verification is necessary. Why would a person choose to believe things that aren’t true? Why would a person be so confident in their beliefs that no contrary information is considered? That’s not a quest for truth, but the height of arrogance. Correct, verifiable information is available to anyone that cares to look. I would rather believe as many true things and as few false things as possible. It’s just a thought.