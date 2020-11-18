LETTERS: Read book on education

On education

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- Open letter to bureaucrats, educators, educrats, parents and politicians:

In his very important but controversial 2008 book, "Real Education: Four Simple Truths for Bringing America’s Schools Back to Reality,” Charles Murray offers the following conclusion:

1. Children differ in their ability to learn, but Americas educational system does its best to ignore this.

2. Many children cannot learn more than rudimentary reading and math yet we divert resources to unattainable goals.

3. Only a fraction of students struggling to get a degree can profit from education at the college level.

4. It is time to start thinking about the kind of education needed by the young people who will run the country.

Read the book.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0