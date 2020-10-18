Letters: Pray and vote

KATHY LINDAMAN

ACKLEY -- I have some questions for those that believe in the BLM movement. Why is it such a big deal, if those don’t also include black babies, black policemen, and black military?

Why do we spend money and lots of years on criminals to decide their fate, however we can’t give healthy babies 72 hours for moms and dads to consider the options if they will kill their child or go through with the pregnancy.

Why do we have so many rules about COVID, but protestors can be in the streets by the thousands?

On Sept. 26, thousands participated in a prayer march in Washington. It was great; however, no national news or newspaper coverage. We just might mention God and religion, which seems to be a big no no. Pray and vote?

