LETTERS: Postal Service is vital
LETTERS: Postal Service is vital

LTE

VICKI EARNEY

LA PORTE CITY -- I am a military veteran who has been affected by the recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service. I depend on the postal service to receive six different medications that arrive through the mail. In the past two months I have had four or five of my medications arrive late even when ordered early. These medications are very important in keeping me safe health-wise.

The Postal Service is exactly that, a service, and not a for-profit organization. All these changes have caused me many dangerous problems and should go back to the way it was.

A reliable, dependable, timely service is what we all expect and exactly what we deserve.

