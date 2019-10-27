R.V. SCHNUCKER
PARKERSBURG --- In order to keep America going, it takes bold amoral leadership. In the case of almost all political heresies, the leader(s) ignore the rule of government; they delight in profane language and action; they scorn the courts; they disregard the findings of science; they make a shipwreck of the government and offer the substitute of an unprincipled oligarchy. As in the past, the followers surrender their critical thinking skills as it seems to be happening today as lies repeated over and over become the truth and the real truth is labeled untruth. Coupled with emotional harangues, the defenders of the true truth are assaulted and discredited, resulting in the typical reaction, "who is correct?" In turn that results in voter indecision and apathy.
The political heresy today is led by Donald Trump, whose speeches and tweets, along with his cheering band of sycophants, are undermining our democracy. Trump's speeches belch out a poisonous message which is intending to divide our country and to exalt Trump's "to keep America strong."
Is is possible we are witnessing the demise of what we have come to know as democracy for some form of un-democratic rule?
