LETTERS: Plow problems

Plow problem

CEDAR FALLS -- This letter is about snow removal on the residential streets. While I appreciate the hard work of the plow drivers after a snow event, their practice of coming back a second time is a nuisance. I always wait to pay someone to clear my driveway after the plows have been through. No sooner do I go inside than the plow driver comes back to barricade my driveway with heavy, wet snow. This is just a street on a route to them, but to retirement-aged residents with health problems and limited income, it's a real hardship. Finding someone to come back and having to pay them again is an added, unnecessary burden. Please skip the second pass or at least turn the blade so that the driveways remain open. I'm sure that you wouldn't want to prevent a resident from getting to a critical medical appointment.