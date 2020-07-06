Letters: Patient's rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARIN BOUDRIE

PARRISH, Fla. -- It has been brought to my attention the unfair practices that are happening at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. Michael Jensen is being locked away unable to see his family, his daughter graduate, or even go to his scheduled doctors' appointments. How is it fair that the employees working at Ravenwood are able to go about their lives as they please ... yet he is locked away as a prisoner.

There is no reason he should not be able to go to his appointments and get the care he requires. They should not have the power to make decisions like that for him or his family. Where are Mr. Jensen’s rights?

Ravenwood Specialty Care responds: Due to federal HIPAA regulations, Ravenwood Specialty Care is not able to speak in detail about any given resident. In an attempt to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19 the CDC has recommended, and federal and state health agencies have mandated, certain communal gathering and visitor restrictions for nursing homes and their residents. Like all Iowa nursing facilities, we will continue to follow these regulations for the safety of all of our residents. Should the government agencies change these regulations or provide us with an exception to an existing regulation, we would following such guidance.

